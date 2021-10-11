UL Introduces Extended Manufacturing Assembly Process Enabling Faster Speed to Market for Original Equipment Manufacturers

EMAP helped significantly reduce the time from order to delivery for Schneider Electric's FlexSeT switchboards. FlexSeT is a new generation of low-voltage switchboards that gives users the digital power to dramatically accelerate time to market and reduce lead time for manufactures and their customers.

"Amid today's demands and constantly changing landscape, Schneider Electric is embracing the changes with all of our partners so that together we can meet our clients' needs," said Rohan Kelkar, executive vice president of Schneider Electric's Power Products division. "We could not find a better collaborator than UL to meet this challenge, and we are thrilled to be its first customer for EMAP. This will allow us to continue providing the highest quality products, streamlined services, informing in real time, digitizing solutions and saving time to improve productivity at all phases."

EMAP adheres to the same rigor of UL's assessment, compliance and inspection processes. EMAP-authorized assembly sites must meet the same qualifications as a UL authorized factory through three key steps in the overall process:

Authorization of assembly sites

Issuance process of how UL authorizes and applies the UL Mark for product safety

Surveillance by which ongoing inspections occur

William Colavecchio, director of Strategy and Portfolio Innovation for UL's Engineered Materials group, added, "In recent years, the typical manufacturing process has become a complex mix of supply chain, manufacturing and final assembly processes. OEMs are expanding their distributed manufacturing model, and some stages of the process are performed at external sites beyond the walls of the OEM-owned factories, which is why we worked with Schneider Electric to increase the speed to market for its FlexSeT switchboards through EMAP."

To qualify for UL's EMAP, OEMs will determine which of their assemblers are eligible to complete their final assembly. UL will then conduct an assessment and inspection of the static assembler's sites. This is the same assessment and inspection UL already conducts at OEM factories and will now complete at static assembler's fixed sites.

A UL authorized assembler is a qualified company, such as a distributor, contractor or other OEM partner, that is completing the product's final assembly outside of the UL-authorized OEM factory. UL authorized assemblers are permitted to apply the UL Mark for product safety at the final assembly point in the same manner as a UL-authorized OEM factory.

For more information on UL's EMAP, please contact us.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains makes us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

[email protected]

+1.847.664.8425

SOURCE UL

Related Links

https://www.ul.com

