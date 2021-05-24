UL Joins Open Compute Project to Further Enable Data Center and Enterprise System Designs

Founded in 2011, the OCP is a collaborative community geared toward reimagining the design of server, storage, networking and other data center hardware with the goal of driving scalable computing through sharing of information and technical specifications. Additional member organizations include industry leaders such as AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson, Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

"UL has been a significant contributor to Open Compute members for decades," said Bill Carter, chief technology officer, OCP. "We welcome UL's scientific expertise in safety, security and sustainability that aligns seamlessly with the Open Compute Project Community. We look forward to UL providing valuable insights as an independent third party to Open Compute Project initiatives helping to shape the future of data center innovation."

With a long history of providing strategies to mitigate risk for data center owners and operators, UL continues to address reliability of key components, sub-systems, system integration and the installation of critical data center infrastructure with its services and programs. UL supports the research, development and commissioning efforts involving multiple OCP companies that scale to fit the needs of a full spectrum of data center types, including edge computing, co-located, enterprise and hyperscale sites.

"Anticipating how advanced technologies, innovative business models and new ecosystems will impact data centers is a challenge globally," said Ibrahim Jilani, director, global industry leader of Consumer Technology at UL. "UL envisions a future of rapid data center expansion and we understand that we have a critical role to play for the success of the Open Compute members to boldly and safely reimagine hardware technology and fully realize the potential of their investments."

