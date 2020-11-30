UL Joins the World Economic Forum

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, has joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Platform Partner and will work to develop systemic solutions to key global challenges and serve as a driving force behind WEF's programs.

UL's participation within WEF includes membership of the organization's Advanced Manufacturing and Production Platform, a group dedicated to accelerating inclusive technology while stimulating innovation, sustainability and innovation in advanced manufacturing and production. UL will harness its safety, scientific and sustainability expertise to address carbon reduction in manufacturing, digital traceability, and enhancing resilience in supply systems and manufacturing.

"Anticipating how advanced manufacturing technologies, innovative business models and new ecosystems are transforming business's ability to drive economic and societal impact is a challenge globally," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL, Inc. "UL is honored to have an active role in helping businesses boldly reimagine manufacturing in the digital era and drive the change needed to fully realize the potential of advanced manufacturing technologies."

As the only testing, inspection and certification organization member of WEF, UL joins other global companies to provide strategic insights, scientific evidence and multidisciplinary understanding of major issues that will shape the post-COVID world.

"The World Economic Forum welcomes UL and is delighted that it will join top global companies, NGOs and governments to address significant advanced manufacturing and production challenges and opportunities brought on by the pandemic," said Francisco Betti, head of advanced manufacturing and production, World Economic Forum. "Including innovative voices, steeped in science, is essential to the work we do at the Forum. We look forward to what UL's advanced manufacturing expertise will add to our projects, dialogues and platforms."

