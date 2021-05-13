UL Launches Complimentary COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Service to Support U.S. Return-To-Workplace Programs

The new COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker by UL enables fast and efficient implementation of COVID-19 vaccination management and tracking functions, especially for companies that lack software solutions in place to support regulatory and healthcare compliance. Vaccination Tracker's mobile-friendly tools for digitally documenting COVID-19 vaccinations also helps companies demonstrate their commitment to risk management, employee safety and operational readiness efforts as offices begin to reopen following coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns. The streamlined and scalable service can be used to track and monitor other vaccination efforts in addition to COVID-19, supporting employers' preparedness for future potential public health emergencies and regulatory changes. This offering makes up another component of UL's COVID-19 response services and tools .

Vaccination Tracker is available to companies either as a complimentary stand-alone tool, or as component of UL's PureOHS™ comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) compliance and data management capability. Used by employers as well as healthcare providers, PureOHS™ supports companies' occupational health compliance and surveillance programs. The service features a fully integrated suite of clinical information management tools, incident management and reporting functionality, as well as toolsets for managing occupational and nonoccupational disability cases.

Vaccination Tracker is particularly suitable for rural hospitals and clinics; companies hosting their own on-site clinics; and companies that have implemented their own vaccination programs. These organizations may lack internal resources for digital tracking and data management of employee or student vaccination records yet require easily deployed and scalable software tools to do so. Learn more about Vaccination Tracker implementation and benefits.

