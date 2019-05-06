UL Launches Machine Risk Assessment Services to Mitigate Risk and Provide Safer Industrial Workplaces

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL announces the launch of Machine Risk Assessment services designed to help factory owners, asset owners, and employers mitigate risk within the industrial workplace and provide a safer work environment.

Workplace injuries or deaths can have a devastating effect not only on the individual and their family, but also on the company and employer through lost production, fines for violations, and damages to reputation and brand.

UL's Machine Risk Assessment services provide an unbiased assessment of the safety of industrial manufacturing machinery. The services are based on OSHA, ANSI B11, ISO 12100, NFPA, RIA, and other applicable standards. The on-site risk assessments can be conducted across industries and a wide range of machine types, for a single machine or an entire factory.

Industrial machines are evolving and becoming more and more automated. Many factories today contain a mix of legacy equipment purchased decades ago that sit alongside more modern, fully automated robotic systems. The legacy systems often fail to meet today's minimal safety requirements creating a substantial risk to users. These failures occur due to gaps in general maintenance, failure to install or replace guards, user shortcuts, and a myriad of other contributing factors.

"We have extended our safety expertise to the factory floor," said Tony Robertson business development manager for UL's Energy and Power Technologies division. "UL experts are in facilities today already assessing OEM products for safety conformance. This is a natural extension of our services to focus on assessing the safety of factory production machinery. We provide the asset owner, EHS Manager, and those responsible for safety management with an unbiased, independent assessment of their industrial machines which can be integrated into safety programs and be acted upon to create a safer work environment."

UL's Machine Risk Assessment services add to UL's portfolio of services and products designed to help create a safer work environment and an on-site safety culture. In addition to the machine risk assessment services, other solutions available include online and classroom training, advisory services, and safety and occupational health manager software.

To learn more about UL's unbiased risk assessment of factory machinery, contact UL at factoryservices@ul.com.

For more information and to view our video, visit: ul.com/MachineRiskAssessment.

