UL Launches OSHA Authorized General Industry Outreach Training

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, in collaboration with Environmental Health & Safety Association for High Technology (SESHA), is releasing a first of its kind General Industry 10-hour outreach training course, designed for the semiconductor and high-tech industries. The course provides businesses with critical guidance to understand pertinent risks, establish strong institutional knowledge, and optimize processes to build and maintain safer, healthier workplaces.

Workers in these industries face unique workplace hazards, including the potential for exposure to pyrophoric, flammable, toxic and corrosive gases and liquids. Employee education and safety training to work with specialized chemicals, such as silane, arsine and Tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH), is uncommon and expensive to develop. This presents a significant occupational health and safety management challenge for businesses.

"In these specialized industries, tools, equipment, processes and energy control precautions can be particularly complex," said Scott Barnard, managing director of UL PURE™ Learning. "We leveraged our online training course development leadership while working with SESHA content matter experts to develop targeted employee learning to address these higher-risk workplace hazards. The training we offer helps businesses to demonstrate their commitment to worker safety while building workplace excellence to manage overall enterprise risk."

Workers in the geographic jurisdiction of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Act who successfully complete the program will receive a completion card issued by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Visit UL's website for more information on OSHA 10: General Industry Outreach Training Course (High-Tech/Semiconductor) course, or call 00.1.609.627.5300.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

About SESHA

SESHA is the premier Environmental, Safety & Health association serving the high technology and associated industries. We provide value to our members through education and professional development. To learn more, visit seshaonline.org.

CONTACT: Christine Cammarata

Marketing Manager

UL

T: 00.1.609.524.1908

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

