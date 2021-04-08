UL Launches Outreach Program to Support Safe and Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacture, Distribution and Administration

UL's ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system is now available for vaccine developers and manufacturers to expedite the qualification of licensed or contracted manufacturers, helping them maintain the integrity and quality of their vaccines regardless of which third-party providers they choose, and for governmental bodies wanting to ensure compliance to U.S. FDA 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records, Electronic Signatures, as well as to and EU Annex 11 (Eudralex Vol. 4 Annex 11, Computerized Systems). Regulatory compliance is a key factor required to instill and maintain public trust. Additionally, vaccine administrators qualified through the ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system will have the ability to furnish proof that they are qualified to safely dispense the various COVID-19 vaccines, many of which differ in their administration requirements.

"As governments and vaccine developers around the world race to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, both for today's and tomorrow's variants, individuals throughout the entire process from production to administration must be properly trained and qualified to perform their roles," said Jim O'Keefe, director of Product Lifecycle-Compliance Wire at UL. "Every individual receiving a vaccine should be confident in the safety and dependability of what they're receiving. ComplianceWire® for Emergency Use Qualification will help with these efforts. UL's leadership in the United States, China, India, Brazil and across Europe are currently in discussions with governments regulating and administering COVID-19 vaccines to investigate how UL can be of additional service to these agencies, helping ensure safe vaccine manufacture and administration."

