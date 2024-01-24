UL Listed K28 Specific Application ESFR Glass Bulb Added to Robust Storage Sprinkler Lineup, Allowing for Aisle Widths as Narrow as 5 ft.

CALEDONIA, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Group, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, is excited to announce the latest addition to its storage portfolio: the VK5141, a K28 Specific Application ESFR glass bulb pendent sprinkler. With a UL Listing for ceiling heights up to 48 ft. (14.6 m), the VK5141 suppresses high-challenge fires in storage areas.

"The new K28 glass bulb provides an advantage to storage and warehouse occupancies by allowing aisle widths as narrow as 5 ft.," notes Martin Workman, Viking's Senior Vice President – Product Experience, adding that, "It allows for more racking to be installed and ultimately adds more space for facilities to efficiently stock more product."

The VK5141 is a K28 sprinkler intended for use in buildings utilizing wet systems and has a maximum working pressure of 175 psi (12 bar). This sprinkler features a threaded 1" NPT (25 mm BSPT) connection and is available in a brass finish at temperature ratings of 155°F (68°C) and 200°F (93°C). New VK5141 sprinklers are available for use with revolutionary InstaSeal® technology and will feature Torque-Assist caps for compatible applications! Simply hand tighten the sprinklers to save time and money – no thread tape, pipe dope or sealants needed.

To learn more about Viking's ESFR Sprinklers including the VK5141, visit www.vikinggroupinc.com or contact your local Viking SupplyNet distribution center.

Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit www.vikinggroupinc.com.

SOURCE Viking Group, Inc.