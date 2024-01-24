UL Listed K28 Specific Application ESFR Glass Bulb Added to Robust Storage Sprinkler Lineup, Allowing for Aisle Widths as Narrow as 5 ft.

News provided by

Viking Group, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

CALEDONIA, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Group, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, is excited to announce the latest addition to its storage portfolio: the VK5141, a K28 Specific Application ESFR glass bulb pendent sprinkler. With a UL Listing for ceiling heights up to 48 ft. (14.6 m), the VK5141 suppresses high-challenge fires in storage areas.

"The new K28 glass bulb provides an advantage to storage and warehouse occupancies by allowing aisle widths as narrow as 5 ft.," notes Martin Workman, Viking's Senior Vice President – Product Experience, adding that, "It allows for more racking to be installed and ultimately adds more space for facilities to efficiently stock more product."

The VK5141 is a K28 sprinkler intended for use in buildings utilizing wet systems and has a maximum working pressure of 175 psi (12 bar). This sprinkler features a threaded 1" NPT (25 mm BSPT) connection and is available in a brass finish at temperature ratings of 155°F (68°C) and 200°F (93°C). New VK5141 sprinklers are available for use with revolutionary InstaSeal® technology and will feature Torque-Assist caps for compatible applications! Simply hand tighten the sprinklers to save time and money – no thread tape, pipe dope or sealants needed.

To learn more about Viking's ESFR Sprinklers including the VK5141, visit www.vikinggroupinc.com or contact your local Viking SupplyNet distribution center.

Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit www.vikinggroupinc.com.

SOURCE Viking Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Environmentally Sustainable Oxeo Extinguishing System Provides Industry-Leading Fire Suppression for High Challenge, Damage-Sensitive Applications

Viking Group, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, is pleased to offer the expanded Oxeo Extinguishing...
New K3.7 Residential Concealed Pendent Sprinkler Offers Lower Flows and Design Flexibility

New K3.7 Residential Concealed Pendent Sprinkler Offers Lower Flows and Design Flexibility

The Viking Corporation announced today a new sprinkler to round out its robust residential concealed sprinkler offering. The cULus Listed VK495 K3.7...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.