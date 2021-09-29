UL Named a Top Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training Company by Training Industry

Training Industry bases its list of the top EHS and wellness training companies on an analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of health, safety and wellness training providers. Specific selection criteria included:

Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served

Ability to deliver training in various modalities

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

"Our health, safety and learning offerings empower organizations to protect the well-being of their employees, reduce risk, improve productivity and enhance compliance," said Tony Worthan, director of EHS in UL's Assets and Sustainability Performance group. "When many learners moved to remote work in the last year and a half, our online training programs supported organizational goals to keep employees' skills up to date. As some organizations return to the workplace, we are also offering training programs to help prepare employees and facilities for a safe return after a prolonged absence."

UL's Global EHS Training library contains 1,500 employee health and safety training topics in over 18 languages to help improve employee performance and provide self-paced training that is engaging, consistent and measurable. As an authorized Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) provider, UL offers OSHA 10-and 30-hour training for the general, construction and semiconductor industries.

Learn more about UL's EHS offerings, including customizations of standard topics and new courses created specifically for your company.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

