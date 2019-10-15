UL PURE™ Learning Partnership with AuditPass Simplifies Regulatory Audit Process

The AuditPass SaaS platform helps reduce risk and common inspection obstacles that regulated organizations face during the live auditing process. In addition, stakeholders can participate from remote locations, enabling team members to share audit data across all sites, driving cohesive processes and data management.

"We are continuing to add state-of-the-art solutions to our compliance management services to reduce the administrative complexity our customers face every day," said Scott Barnard, managing director for UL PURE™ Learning. "AuditPass addresses the auditing challenge by capturing, centralizing and evaluating audit events, increasing the knowledge base for future submissions."

Barnard said the new audit management solution will significantly help to lessen audit and regulatory risk for UL's small, mid-size and Fortune 500 organizations.

"The AuditPass tool enables the inspection context and data to be centralized, securely distributed to stakeholders, available remotely, and saved for timely retrieval," said Kelly Clark, executive director, AuditPass. "As a result, UL's customers will experience markedly increased efficiency and accuracy in their regulatory audit processes."

UL's newest compliance management partner, AuditPass, will be formally introduced to clients during the UL Knowledge Summit on October 16-18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For more information about UL PURE™ Learning compliance software and professional services, designed specifically for life sciences, call 00.1.609.627.5300 and learn more at https://www.ULEHSsustainability.com/en/solutions/pure-learning/.

About UL PURE™ Learning

For more than 30 years, UL PURE™ Learning has served corporate and government customers in the life sciences sectors, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with whom UL maintains a unique Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) since 1999 to provide online quality and compliance training to more than 35,000 investigators. UL's software and professional services solutions deliver online learning strategies to minimize risk and accelerate regulatory approval. ComplianceWire®, the award-winning learning and performance platform, training content and advisory services, empowers clients to align learning strategies with quality and compliance objectives.

About AuditPass

AuditPass LLC is a San Francisco Bay area software and professional services firm specializing in real-time inspection logistics solutions and inspection readiness logistics. The proprietary AuditPass solution was developed in response to the biotech and pharmaceutical industry demand for improved regulatory audit preparation, in addition to an increased focus on internal and partner audits and inspections.

