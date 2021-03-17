UL Receives EMVCo Accreditation for Evaluation of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Consumer Mobile Devices

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that EMVCo, the global technical body that facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions, has accredited UL to provide EMV® Level 1 Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) payment testing on consumer mobile devices, as part of the Early Adopter Programme launched by EMVCo.

With the accreditation, UL now is able to test to EMV Level 1 specifications that describe the minimum required functionality to help assure the optimal operation and interoperability of the devices, independent of the application used.

Targeted to payment device manufacturers, payment systems designers and teams within financial organizations responsible for implementing the financial applications of payment devices, the test specifically evaluates the performance of COTS consumer mobile devices with built-in contactless capability related to read range and user experience needs, as outlined in EMV® Level 1 Specifications for Payment Systems-EMV® Contactless Interface Specification, v3.0.

Based on these criteria, the customer receives an evaluation score after the device testing is completed. Mobile vendors can then use these scores to refine their product designs and to demonstrate the performance of their devices to acquirers, merchants, payment systems and other stakeholders.

Isabelle Noblanc, vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division, said, "Secure and efficient processing of payments is the engine driving the interconnected and cashless world. UL is honored to achieve the EMVCo accreditation to help companies move their products and solutions to market and to further enhance the security of the digital payment ecosystem."

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC

