UL Shortlisted for Technical Advisory and Asset Management Excellence at the 2021 Wind Investment Awards

With deep expertise in renewable energy advisory, UL has worked with market leaders in renewable energy providing technical services to developers, owner-operators, financiers and industry influencers. In 2020, UL's global teams supported customers and investors in the development, financing and construction of the largest portfolio of wind projects ever built in a single year in North America. In Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa UL expanded their footprint pioneering projects in new markets such as Saudi Arabia, Poland, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Despite the challenges of last year, UL's technical advisory team secured double-digit growth, completing over 650 engagements in North America, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

To complement UL's leading energy assessment digital tools, Openwind, Windographer and Windnavigator, and UL's digital twin wind turbine loads analysis and lifetime assessment tool, UL launched two major digital initiatives, the Digital Inspection Platform and Renewable Asset Monitoring Platform, to provide enhanced digital solutions to wind farm owners, investors and operators with robust monitoring, analytics, tools and insights. The approach allowed for high volumes of data to be harmonized to create actionable intelligence for customers.

Gillian Howard-Larsen, UL's director of Assets and Sustainability, Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The nominations are a welcomed recognition of our work to develop and implement the highest quality technical advisory and digital services for our customers in the global renewable energy sector. This acknowledgement would not be possible without the dedication, commitment and passion of our amazing, diverse and global team of experts who consistently go the extra mile for our customers to find solutions at every stage of a project."

The annual Wind Investment Awards is a platform to celebrate best practice in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, incorporating innovation, financing, project development and asset management.

Hosted by global wind industry community A Word About Wind, the awards unite prominent decision makers to enable opportunities to network and forge long-term business connections.

Adam Barber, managing director of Tamarindo Group, parent company of A Word About Wind, said, "There's no question it's been a challenging year within our industry, and the world at large. Which is all the more reason we take pride in acknowledging and celebrating the successes of businesses and individuals within the global wind sector over the last 12 months. It's invigorating to see the level of passion within the industry, the commitment to driving innovation, and the impact that has on the future of renewable energy production. We congratulate them all and will continue to play our part in empowering people in the sector to build a cleaner and fairer world."

The 2021 Wind Investment Awards will be held virtually on May 20, in conjunction with the Financing Wind Europe conference. Find out more at financingwind.com. Learn more about UL's renewable advisory services at ul.com/renewables.

