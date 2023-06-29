UL Solutions Achieves Accreditation for Automotive Functional and Autonomy Safety Certification Schemes from ANSI National Accreditation Board

News provided by

UL Solutions

29 Jun, 2023, 18:22 ET

By earning this accreditation, UL Solutions demonstrated the quality, consistency, competence and impartiality of its functional safety and autonomy safety schemes, enabling UL Solutions to better serve the automotive and other industries in advancing the safety of new technologies.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is now accredited to ISO/IEC 17065, conformity assessment — requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services, by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a non-governmental organization that provides accreditation services and training to public and private-sector organizations.

Continue Reading
UL Solutions announced it is now accredited to ISO/IEC 17065, conformity assessment — requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services, by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a non-governmental organization that provides accreditation services and training to public and private-sector organizations.
UL Solutions announced it is now accredited to ISO/IEC 17065, conformity assessment — requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services, by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a non-governmental organization that provides accreditation services and training to public and private-sector organizations.

This announcement comes as certification bodies and regulators are increasingly looking to accreditation bodies to provide third-party assessment of certification bodies, which form the basis of how products, processes and services are certified. ISO/IEC 17065 addresses key factors of certification bodies offering various certification schemes, from requirements related to the general setup and activities of the organization to the certification process, personnel competencies and impartiality.

The accreditation applies to UL Solutions functional safety and autonomy safety schemes, including:

  • ISO 26262, road vehicles — functional safety
  • ISO 21448, road vehicles — safety of the intended functionality
  • ISO 13849, safety of machinery — safety-related parts of control systems
  • IEC 61508, functional safety of electrical/electronic/programmable electronic safety-related systems
  • IEC 62061, safety of machinery — functional safety of safety-related control systems

UL Solutions' combined functional safety and security team addresses automotive cybersecurity, functional safety, automated driving and software development processes to help customers bring safer, more secure innovations to market.

To earn this accreditation, UL Solutions demonstrated that it fulfills the requirements for certification bodies put forth by ISO/IEC 17065 through an independent, third-party assessment by ANAB.

"UL Solutions' combined automotive functional safety and security team leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation in safety for automotive and other industries," said Jody Nelson, managing director of functional safety and cybersecurity in the Identity Management and Security group at UL Solutions. "Achieving this accreditation helps communicate to the industry that our product, process and service certification schemes for functional safety and autonomy safety fulfill internationally recognized standards."

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contacts:
Tyler Khan
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

Also from this source

Ronald McDonald Houses in Kansas City, Missouri, Earn UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air

UL Solutions Reaches Milestone 250 Million Square Feet Verified Through Healthy Building Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.