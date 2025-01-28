UL Solutions and Eyesafe Collaborate to Advance Blue Light Protection

"Reducing blue light, especially in wavelengths impacting eyes and sleep, is essential," says Dr. Ralph Chu. Post this

Eyesafe® Display Requirements 3.0

Defines key criteria, including blue light toxicity, circadian stimulus, color gamut and color temperature, to measure a product's blue light emissions associated with visual comfort and sleep disruption, while ensuring display color performance.

RPF ® (Radiance Protection Factor): Measures protection from blue light that can impact eyes, focusing on the blue light hazard, peaking between 435-440 nanometers (nm). 1 The higher the score (on a scale of 0-100), the better the blue light reduction. A score of 35 or higher is needed to earn a marketing claim verification.

CPF (Circadian Protection Factor): Focuses on reducing blue light that can affect sleep and circadian rhythms (480-500 nm). 2 Higher scores indicate less circadian disruption, with 35 or higher needed to earn a marketing claim verification.

Focuses on reducing blue light that can affect sleep and circadian rhythms (480-500 nm). Higher scores indicate less circadian disruption, with 35 or higher needed to earn a marketing claim verification. Color Performance: Determines accuracy and vividness of display colors.

Download the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 3.0 White Paper

Eyesafe® Accessory Requirements 3.0

Defines key criteria tailored to display type (LCD/LED or OLED) to measure a product's blue light emissions associated with visual comfort and/or circadian impact, while ensuring display color performance.

For LCD/LED Screens (common in laptops and monitors): The assessment methodology focuses on RPF, or level of blue light filtration across the wavelengths that may impact eye health (435-440 nm) 1 and blue light toxicity reduction. The higher the score (on a scale of 0-100), the better the blue light reduction. A score of 20 or higher is needed to earn a marketing claim verification.

For OLED Screens (common in smartphones): The assessment methodology targets CPF, or level of blue light filtration across the wavelengths that can affect melatonin production and circadian rhythms (peak 480-500 nm)2 and change in circadian impact (380-780 nm). Higher scores indicate less circadian disruption, with 20 or higher needed to earn a marketing claim verification.

Color Accuracy: All products must meet criteria for correlated color temperature and luminance to ensure display colors remain vibrant (accommodations provided for privacy screen protection).

Eyesafe Display Requirements 3.0 and Eyesafe Accessory Requirements 3.0 provide important guidelines to assess that digital devices and accessories not only provide effective blue light protection but also deliver a great visual experience. Products are tested and verified by UL Solutions, upon which manufacturers receive the UL Marketing Claim Verification Mark, helping consumers identify products that deliver on performance claims. For more information, visit eyesafe.com/UL-verification.

Introducing Eyesafe® CPF60 Technology for Mobile Accessories

At CES 2025, Eyesafe also debuted its patented Eyesafe CPF60 technology for mobile screen protectors. This advanced solution targets blue light in the 480-500 nm range to mitigate circadian rhythm disruption2 while also supporting visual comfort and display color accuracy.

A groundbreaking study by SleepScore Labs on Eyesafe CPF60 technology revealed:3

79% of users reported improved sleep

76% of users felt more refreshed upon waking

89% of users observed reduced eye strain

Users said their productivity increased by 32%

These findings, based on self-reported survey results, underscore the potential consumer benefits of Eyesafe CPF60 and showcase its ability to positively impact users' daily lives.

The Eyesafe programs represent an important step forward in blue light protection. By combining forward-thinking display and accessory requirements with innovation like Eyesafe CPF60 technology, manufacturers are equipped with guidelines and technology to address blue light's potential impact on eye health and sleep. These advancements reflect a shared commitment to supporting consumer wellbeing through science-based solutions. To learn more about these programs, visit eyesafe.com/UL-verification.

