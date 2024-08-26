UL Solutions and Eyesafe Join Forces to Advance Blue Light and Privacy Screen Protector Performance

Informed by the latest research and input from doctors, this Verification program helps consumers make informed choices about how to minimize the impact of blue light on eyes and sleep.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and Eyesafe, a worldwide supplier of blue light filtration technology, today announced a new program that provides a way for consumers to compare the efficacy of blue light and privacy screen protection products used on phones, tablets, monitors and other electronics.

The market for blue light screen protection has expanded rapidly, due to concerns such as visual discomfort and sleep disruption. As screen time rises, so does exposure to blue light, driving demand for effective protection.

With products tested and their marketing claims verified by UL Solutions using Eyesafe® Screen Accessory Requirements 2.1 criteria, this new UL Marketing Claim Verification program will enable brands to communicate their product's blue light filtration and color performance to consumers.

"Consumers are seeking an objective way to determine that a screen protector provides meaningful reduction of blue light while maintaining the display's color integrity," said Barry Yu, vice president and general manager of the Consumer, Medical and Information Technology group at UL Solutions. "The Marketing Claim Verification program from UL Solutions using the Eyesafe criteria supports this need, providing a basis for clear and rigorous assessment of product performance. It provides transparency in marketing claims and offers tangible proof that consumers can rely on."

The UL Marketing Claim Verification program is available for blue light and privacy screen protection brands worldwide, with product marketing claims verified by UL Solutions using Eyesafe Screen Accessory Requirements 2.1.

Informed by eye care professionals and scientists providing a baseline for blue light filtration and color performance, Eyesafe Screen Accessory Requirements 2.1 measure peak filtration at 435-440 nanometers (nm), the wavelength identified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) as the range of blue light with the highest impact on the retina.1 In addition, products undergo evaluation for blue light toxicity reduction, correlated color temperature (CCT) shift and the amount of luminance reduction. The CCT and luminance metrics confirm that display colors remain vivid.

Upon verification, products are assigned a Radiance Protection Factor (RPF®), a metric that quantifies the amount of blue light protection a screen protector provides. The RPF scale ranges from RPF 20 to RPF80, with higher numbers indicating greater blue light protection. It works similarly to SPF for sunscreen. The scale was developed by Eyesafe with input from doctors and healthcare leaders to offer a clear, standardized measure of blue light filtration to enhance consumer confidence and allow consumers to compare different products easily. UL Solutions will verify the RPF, which may be used for marketing purposes.

"People are becoming more aware of the ways that screen time and blue light can affect their health, from potential sleep disruption to visual discomfort," said Dr. David Friess, the chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. "There is a critical need for solutions that help consumers mitigate the potentially negative effects of excessive screen use. The new UL Marketing Claim Verification program helps brands communicate the performance of screen protectors regarding blue light and color performance."

After Verification, brands will be able to use the UL Eyesafe Verified Mark on their products, packaging and marketing collateral to communicate their achievement.

Learn more about the UL Marketing Claim Verified program for screen protection featuring Eyesafe criteria at eyesafe.com/ul-verification.

1A Spectral Weighting Factors for Blue-Light Hazard as published by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) in 2013 and the American National Standard Institute (ANSI) in 2015.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

