UL Solutions Announces the Smart Systems Rating Program's First Verified Platinum Rating for the SIBCA Connect Platform

UL Solutions Smart Systems Rating Program helps manufacturers differentiate their products in the smart technology market via a methodology-based rating for smart building systems.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it issued the first Smart System Verified Platinum rating for the SIBCA Connect: Internet of Things (IoT) Platform. SIBCA is a provider of fire, life safety, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions.

UL Solutions recognized SIBCA's Smart System Platinum Rating during the UL Solutions Smart Building Summit on Oct. 4 in Northbrook. Pictured left to right: Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions, Ibrahim Lari, chairman and CEO, SIBCA, Richard Pearson, technical director, SIBCA and Albert Uggetti, chief commercial officer, UL Solutions.

"With our Smart Systems Rating Program, UL Solutions is helping the industry navigate the growing complexity of smart building systems and solidify the definition of a smart product based on features and best practices," said Sudhi Sinha, vice president of Ecosystems and Service Development at UL Solutions. "UL Solutions is pleased to announce that SIBCA has earned the Smart System Verified Platinum rating for their SIBCA Connect IoT Platform. Our Smart Systems Rating, a UL Marketing Claim Verification, helps our customers deliver confidence and peace of mind to buyers and consumers during their decision-making process, which helps them elevate their brand above competitors that self-declare their claims."

UL Solutions evaluated the SIBCA Connect platform using UL MCV 1587, Methodology for Marketing Claim Verification: Smart System Verified to level Silver/Gold/Platinum/Diamond. This assessment — along with evidence from SIBCA — enabled UL Solutions to verify SIBCA's marketing claim about its product.

"UL Solutions Smart Systems Rating Program enabled us to demonstrate the level of our SIBCA Connect IoT Platform's smart system claim and differentiate our solution in a competitive and challenging market. We are honored to achieve the first Smart System Verified Platinum rating for our SIBCA Connect platform and be part of this industry-first program," said Ibrahim Lari, chairman and CEO of SIBCA.

UL Solutions evaluates building systems and products according to the Smart System Rating Program across six categories: connectivity and interoperability, control and automation, digital experience, functional value, resiliency and cybersecurity. This assessment is performed based on the specifications published in UL MCV 1587. Each category has different areas of examination reflected in sub-categories, and the examination utilizes science-based methodology against these criteria and the published specification.

Learn more about the UL Solutions Smart Systems Rating Program.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

[email protected]

T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

[email protected]

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions