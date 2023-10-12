UL Solutions Announces the Smart Systems Rating Program's First Verified Platinum Rating for the SIBCA Connect Platform

News provided by

UL Solutions

12 Oct, 2023, 13:14 ET

UL Solutions Smart Systems Rating Program helps manufacturers differentiate their products in the smart technology market via a methodology-based rating for smart building systems.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it issued the first Smart System Verified Platinum rating for the SIBCA Connect: Internet of Things (IoT) Platform. SIBCA is a provider of fire, life safety, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions.

Continue Reading
UL Solutions recognized SIBCA's Smart System Platinum Rating during the UL Solutions Smart Building Summit on Oct. 4 in Northbrook. Pictured left to right: Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions, Ibrahim Lari, chairman and CEO, SIBCA, Richard Pearson, technical director, SIBCA and Albert Uggetti, chief commercial officer, UL Solutions.
UL Solutions recognized SIBCA's Smart System Platinum Rating during the UL Solutions Smart Building Summit on Oct. 4 in Northbrook. Pictured left to right: Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions, Ibrahim Lari, chairman and CEO, SIBCA, Richard Pearson, technical director, SIBCA and Albert Uggetti, chief commercial officer, UL Solutions.

"With our Smart Systems Rating Program, UL Solutions is helping the industry navigate the growing complexity of smart building systems and solidify the definition of a smart product based on features and best practices," said Sudhi Sinha, vice president of Ecosystems and Service Development at UL Solutions. "UL Solutions is pleased to announce that SIBCA has earned the Smart System Verified Platinum rating for their SIBCA Connect IoT Platform. Our Smart Systems Rating, a UL Marketing Claim Verification, helps our customers deliver confidence and peace of mind to buyers and consumers during their decision-making process, which helps them elevate their brand above competitors that self-declare their claims."

UL Solutions evaluated the SIBCA Connect platform using UL MCV 1587, Methodology for Marketing Claim Verification: Smart System Verified to level Silver/Gold/Platinum/Diamond. This assessment — along with evidence from SIBCA — enabled UL Solutions to verify SIBCA's marketing claim about its product.

"UL Solutions Smart Systems Rating Program enabled us to demonstrate the level of our SIBCA Connect IoT Platform's smart system claim and differentiate our solution in a competitive and challenging market. We are honored to achieve the first Smart System Verified Platinum rating for our SIBCA Connect platform and be part of this industry-first program," said Ibrahim Lari, chairman and CEO of SIBCA.

UL Solutions evaluates building systems and products according to the Smart System Rating Program across six categories: connectivity and interoperability, control and automation, digital experience, functional value, resiliency and cybersecurity. This assessment is performed based on the specifications published in UL MCV 1587. Each category has different areas of examination reflected in sub-categories, and the examination utilizes science-based methodology against these criteria and the published specification.

Learn more about the UL Solutions Smart Systems Rating Program.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contacts:
Tyler Khan
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

Also from this source

UL Solutions Issues First Certification to UL 9741 and UL 1741 SA for an AI-Driven Vehicle-to-Grid Compliant EV Charger to Fermata Energy

UL Solutions Issues First Certification to UL 9741 and UL 1741 SA for an AI-Driven Vehicle-to-Grid Compliant EV Charger to Fermata Energy

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it issued its first certification to UL 9741, the Standard for Bidirectional ...
UL Solutions Announces Expanded Scope of Recognition as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory to Serve Local Customers

UL Solutions Announces Expanded Scope of Recognition as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory to Serve Local Customers

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that 42 of its facilities participating in the United States (U.S.)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.