UL Solutions Expands Testing Capabilities for Matter 1.2, Meeting Demand to Cover New Device Types and Features

News provided by

UL Solutions

26 Oct, 2023, 18:22 ET

UL Solutions now offers testing for manufacturers of new connected device types with the release of Matter 1.2, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's industry-unifying standard for connected devices and smart home technology.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that it has expanded its testing capabilities for Matter, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) industry-unifying standard for connected devices and smart home technology, to include new device types and features with the release of the Matter 1.2 update. The new device types under Matter 1.2 include laundry washers, refrigerators, dishwashers, room air conditioners, robotic vacuums, air quality sensors, air purifiers, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and fans. Matter 1.2 also introduces changes to its core specification, such as an improved mechanism for endpoint composition and semantic tags, new Intermittently Connected Devices Monitoring and Operational State clusters, and enhancements to Test Harness, controller test cases and further automation of scripts.

Continue Reading
Matter has attracted support from major players across the technology industry, due primarily to its benefits for the industry and users, including a platform-agnostic approach to communication and compatibility across devices. In addition to existing testing capabilities for Bluetooth®, Zigbee and Thread technologies, UL Solutions has been a CSA-authorized third-party test house for Matter-enabled connected smart devices since the CSA launched Matter in October 2022.

"UL Solutions will help technology manufacturers across new device types in Matter 1.2 demonstrate their commitment to industry-wide collaboration and interoperability benefits for their users," said Maan Ghanma, director of smart solutions in the Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies group at UL Solutions. "Our expanded capabilities reinforce our continued support for the successful adoption of Matter among manufacturers of Internet of Things products as this industry-unifying standard continues to grow and include additional features and new device types."

"UL Solutions has been a key partner throughout the development and initial launch of Matter, providing expertise in testing connected smart devices," said Jon Harros, director of certification and testing, Connectivity Standards Alliance. "With the launch of Matter 1.2, we are pleased to see the increasing demand for testing Matter-enabled devices as well as the expanded Matter testing capabilities from UL Solutions at its existing CSA-authorized laboratories."

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

