UL Solutions Grants Siemens First Certification Using Digital Modeling and Simulation

UL Solutions' digital modeling and simulation-based services helped Siemens navigate compliance requirements for its new SINAMICS G220 drives, accelerating time to market and reducing costs for future innovations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its first certification using a digital model of the product being tested, granted to technology company Siemens, a milestone that has potentially wide-ranging implications for product innovation and speed to market.

UL Solutions announced its first certification using a digital model of the product being tested, granted to technology company Siemens, a milestone with potentially wide-ranging implications for product innovation and speed to market. Pictured here: Dirk Vielsaecker, vice president, Research and Development, Digital Industries, Motion Controls, Siemens and Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions.

UL Solutions digital modeling and simulation services are building a more efficient pathway for product design and certification by using verified and validated digital models alongside physical tests. This process results in more precise insights and the need for fewer product prototypes.

"This first certification marks a tremendous milestone in the testing, inspection and certification industry and for our customers globally as we carry out our mission of working for a safer world," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "Digital modeling and simulation have enormous potential to shape the future of product development and certification. These services can help customers reduce time to market and product lifecycle costs while increasing the precision of technical insights into safety, performance and quality that drive innovation."

UL Solutions modeling and simulation services use a proprietary verification and validation process to establish the credibility of the model for compliance. Modeling and simulation are especially efficient for components and end products that are challenging to test due to size, complexity or number of design variances. Plus, using previously validated models in new designs adds confidence early in the product design process.

"Modeling and simulation-based services particularly provide added value for customers' modular designs and product platforms consisting of many design variances," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "This added value can also be realized through the reduction of prototypes and effort to physically test them as well as reduced risk of a delayed market launch due to noncompliance late in the development process."

For Siemens, UL Solutions used a digital twin of Siemens' new SINAMICS G220 variable frequency drives to carry out a key temperature rise test required for certification to the second edition of UL/IEC 61800-5-1, the Standard for Adjustable Speed Electrical Power Drive Systems – Part 5-1: Safety Requirements – Electrical, Thermal and Energy. The digital twin was verified and validated by UL Solutions. The overall certification process seamlessly integrated digital modeling and simulation with traditional physical tests.

"Siemens' digital twin technology is rewriting the rules of innovation," said Cedrik Neike, a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries. "This collaborative effort with UL Solutions is a testament to our dedication to a future in which innovation knows no bounds. It invites industries and innovators alike to explore the limitless possibilities that comprehensive digital twins offer for shaping the future of product development."

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

