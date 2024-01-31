UL Solutions Introduces ULTRUS Software Brand to Help Customers Improve Speed to Market, Sustainability and Safety

The ULTRUS software portfolio harnesses data and seeks to provide UL Solutions' customers with information and clarity to advance innovation, supply chain and sustainability goals.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, has announced the launch of ULTRUS™, a new brand highlighting UL Solutions' software offerings that are designed to help customers around the world improve the safety and sustainability of products while bringing them to market faster.

Companies globally face heightened sustainability expectations, ever-changing regulatory and compliance requirements, and the increasing need for a more transparent supply chain. This new brand, highlighting UL Solutions' experience in business-empowering software, will help companies address these issues.

Starting today, Jan. 31, 2024, many UL Solutions software applications will carry the ULTRUS name, with users seeing the ULTRUS branding as they utilize the software to solve daily business challenges. Customers gain the benefits of a consistent look and feel and a shared interface, complementing existing software functionality.

"The launch of the new ULTRUS brand for our suite of software is a milestone for UL Solutions and our customers," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "ULTRUS highlights our expansion in data science to more effectively help customers succeed in markets demanding heightened safety, sustainability and regulatory compliance."

ULTRUS software harnesses data and converts it to information and insights for better decision-making to meet goals more effectively. Additionally, customers also have access to UL Solutions' specialty expertise, ecosystem partners and industry-leading research.

"Many organizations are facing challenges integrating their various compliance and regulatory requirements and desire a unified software portfolio to help them address these pain points," said John Genovesi, executive vice president and president of Software and Advisory at UL Solutions. "We are proud to be their partner, offering the ULTRUS brand to help them build deeper and broader connections between the products they create, the people in their workforce, and their impact on the planet."

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

