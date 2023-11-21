UL Solutions Issues First Certification for a Fault-Managed Power System to Panduit

UL Solutions and electrical industry stakeholders are helping build trust through testing and safety requirements developed for new power distribution technology that can safely monitor and limit energy into faults.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the first certification of a Class 4 power distribution system for the Panduit® Fault Managed Power System (FMPS). The system was evaluated to UL 1400-1, Outline of Investigation for Fault-Managed Power Systems, which sets requirements developed for Class 4 systems. By achieving certification to UL 1400-1, the Panduit FMPS can be installed according to the 2023 National Electrical Code®, Article 726, which requires that these systems be listed.

An FMPS is a new technology that continually monitors the system for faults and limits the energy delivered into a fault. An FMPS can automatically shut off after the detection of faults that could cause shock or fire hazards, which helps protect against injury and damage to property and equipment. In addition to carrying more power over longer distances, an FMPS can help save costs on materials, such as cables, conduits, junction boxes and breaker panels.

"Achieving the first UL 1400-1 certification is a testament to Panduit's dedication to the safety of fault-managed power systems," said Milan Dotlich, vice president and general manager of the Energy and Industrial Automation group at UL Solutions. "We strive to collaborate with the electrical industry to help build trust in new technology among power distribution manufacturers and other stakeholders."

"UL Solutions helped enable us to bring a compliant fault-managed power system to the market," said Brett Lane, chief technology officer at Panduit. "We are proud to have achieved the first certification to UL 1400-1 for our Panduit FMPS. This achievement highlights to the industry that innovative fault-managed power technologies can be implemented and deployed without compromising safety."

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contacts:

Tyler Khan
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

