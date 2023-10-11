UL Solutions Issues First Certification to UL 9741 and UL 1741 SA for an AI-Driven Vehicle-to-Grid Compliant EV Charger to Fermata Energy

This milestone helps build confidence in vehicle-to-grid electric vehicle technology — demonstrating compliance with safety and performance UL Standards and applicable safety and environmental regulations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it issued its first certification to UL 9741, the Standard for Bidirectional EV Charging System Equipment, and UL 1741 SA, the Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, Supplement SA for a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compliant electric vehicle (EV) charging system to Fermata Energy, an artificial intelligence-driven V2G bidirectional software platform services provider.

Fermata Energy's FE-20 bidirectional EV charging system is the first V2G-compliant EV charger to achieve certification to UL 9741 and UL 1741 SA. UL 1741 SA addresses inverters and other utility-interconnected distributed generation equipment for grid support functions, enabling smarter, safer reactive grid interconnection. The FE-20 was designed for Fermata Energy by Heliox, a provider of fast-charging solutions.

"With Fermata Energy achieving the first UL 9741 and UL 1741 SA certification of a vehicle-to-grid compliant bidirectional EV charger, UL Solutions is helping to build trust in this technology among fleet managers, consumers and other stakeholders," said Milan Dotlich, vice president and general manager of Energy and Industrial Automation at UL Solutions. "We continue to monitor technical developments and regulatory changes to help enable innovation and speed to market as the future of mobility evolves."

"Achieving the first UL 9741 and UL 1741 SA certification for a vehicle-to-grid compliant bidirectional EV charger is a remarkable milestone for Fermata Energy. UL Solutions' safety science expertise in EV charging and the power grid was invaluable in helping us demonstrate for the first time that V2G bidirectional charging can be achieved while meeting the safety requirements of UL Standards. We are grateful for UL Solutions' commitment to help us solve these complex challenges and support the future of mobility and the energy industry," said Tony Posawatz, CEO of Fermata Energy.

This achievement builds on UL Solutions' first certification to UL 9741 for Fermata Energy's FE-15 charging system in 2020. The UL 9741 Standard covers bidirectional EV charging equipment that charges EVs from an electric power system (EPS) and also includes functionality to export power from the EV to an EPS.

Learn more about UL Solutions' EV charging infrastructure offerings.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

