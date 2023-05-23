UL Solutions Laboratory in Taipei Approved for Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 Host and Device Product Certification Testing

News provided by

UL Solutions

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

This approval allows UL Solutions to help manufacturers adhere to relevant interoperability requirements and demonstrate their compliance in the marketplace.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its laboratory in Taipei, Taiwan, is now approved by Intel Corporation to conduct Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 host and device product certification testing.

The UL Solutions Taipei laboratory conducts electrical and functional testing on Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 host products, such as laptop and desktop computers and monitor and docking station devices.

Continue Reading
UL Solutions is now approved by Intel Corporation to conduct Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 host and device product certification testing in Taiwan. This approval allows UL Solutions to help manufacturers adhere to relevant interoperability requirements and demonstrate their compliance in the marketplace.
UL Solutions is now approved by Intel Corporation to conduct Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 host and device product certification testing in Taiwan. This approval allows UL Solutions to help manufacturers adhere to relevant interoperability requirements and demonstrate their compliance in the marketplace.

Thunderbolt 4 is the next-generation connectivity solution capable of transferring data, outputting a display and providing power. Thunderbolt 4 builds on the innovation of Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, providing a 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps) connection for data and video, and up to 100 watts of power over a single connection. Thunderbolt 4 is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification to date. It complies with the broadest set of industry-standard specifications, including USB4®, DisplayPort™ and PCI Express (PCIe®), and is fully compatible with prior generations of Thunderbolt and USB products.

"Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 are powerful connectivity technologies for transmission of both power and high-throughput digital content. UL Solutions is proud to help our customers advance the performance of products using Thunderbolt by evaluating compliance against specifications and applicable standards," said Eric Bulington, product management director in the Engineered Materials group at UL Solutions. "As a global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions helps empower Thunderbolt host and device manufacturers through rigorous performance and safety compliance evaluation."

"UL Solutions' certification program is important to the continued success of Thunderbolt and demonstrates to customers that products meet the compliance and interoperability requirements expected of the Thunderbolt standard," said Jason Ziller, general manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "We are pleased to have them as an authorized test center for hosts and devices."

UL Solutions evaluates Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 host and device products based on Thunderbolt specifications and UL/IEC 62368-1, Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment - Part 1: Safety Requirements.

Please contact UL Solutions at [email protected] for additional information about the UL Solutions service offering under the Thunderbolt Certification Program.

  • Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
  • USB4® is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum.
  • DisplayPort™ is a trademark of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®).
  • PCIe® is a trademark of PCI-SIG.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:
Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

Also from this source

Haier Receives First UL Solutions Gold IoT Security Rating Issued for Appliances in Europe

UL Solutions bringt ESG-Management-Angebote für Nachhaltigkeits- und Datenmanagement-Programme auf den Markt

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.