UL Solutions Launches Program to Help the Firestop Industry Improve System Recommendations and Build Confidence in Their Evaluations

News provided by

UL Solutions

24 Jan, 2024, 12:40 ET

UL Solutions' new Technical Evaluation Developer Program aims to improve training and quality of technical recommendation processes that guide decisions regarding the installation of fire-stopping products and systems.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, announced the new UL Solutions Technical Evaluation Developer Program. This program is intended to help manufacturers of fire-stopping products innovate and improve the equipment and system recommendations they make for customers while increasing confidence in their services.

Continue Reading
UL Solutions announced the new UL Solutions Technical Evaluation Developer Program. This program is intended to help manufacturers of fire-stopping products innovate and improve the equipment and system recommendations they make for customers while increasing confidence in their services.
UL Solutions announced the new UL Solutions Technical Evaluation Developer Program. This program is intended to help manufacturers of fire-stopping products innovate and improve the equipment and system recommendations they make for customers while increasing confidence in their services.

Manufacturers of fire-stopping products and systems supply technical evaluations, also known as engineering judgments, to guide construction professionals and code authorities in site-specific planning and selection of fire-stopping products and systems. The new UL Solutions program provides manufacturers with professional training for carrying out these evaluations, as well as personnel examinations, quality management scheme audits and periodic laboratory testing of written evaluation concepts, to demonstrate their expertise in developing effective technical evaluations.

"Code authorities and quality professionals rely on firestop manufacturers and engineers for recommendations to make safety-critical decisions tailored to their specific needs," said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions. "Our Technical Evaluation Developer Program aims to meet the training and quality needs of firestop manufacturers and their staff while enabling innovation in fire-stopping product designs and systems."

In the firestop industry, an engineering judgment is a document provided as a professional opinion on how to implement fire-stopping products and systems for a site-specific application effectively. An engineering judgment is typically commissioned when a site deviates from a tested and certified firestop design or system.

"Effective quality management systems and knowledgeable and proficient firestop engineers play essential roles in the quality of engineering judgments. UL Solutions Technical Evaluation Developer Program helps manufacturers and their engineers demonstrate their expertise to enhance confidence in these recommendations among code authorities and quality professionals," said Johnfroe.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contacts:
Tyler Khan
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

Also from this source

UL Solutions und Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit und Leistung von Elektrofahrzeugbatterien

UL Solutions und Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit und Leistung von Elektrofahrzeugbatterien

UL Solutions, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der angewandten Sicherheitswissenschaft, und Hyundai Mobis North America Electrified...
UL Solutions Anuncia Escopo Expandido de Reconhecimento como Laboratório de Testes Reconhecido Nacionalmente

UL Solutions Anuncia Escopo Expandido de Reconhecimento como Laboratório de Testes Reconhecido Nacionalmente

A UL Solutions, líder global em ciência de segurança aplicada, anunciou hoje que 42 de suas instalações que participam do Programa de Notificação e...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.