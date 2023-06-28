UL Solutions Reaches Milestone 250 Million Square Feet Verified Through Healthy Building Program

News provided by

UL Solutions

28 Jun, 2023, 15:34 ET

Healthy and sustainable building verification marks help add value for building owners and commercial real estate professionals, with increasing demand driven by environmental, social and governance requirements and stakeholder expectations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it had verified over 250 million square feet of indoor environments through the UL Verified Healthy Building program. The program helps the building owners, operators and businesses demonstrate health and wellness in the built environment, assessing key factors impacting building occupants, such as indoor air and water quality, hygiene, lighting and acoustics.

Continue Reading
UL Solutions announced it had verified over 250 million square feet of indoor environments through the UL Verified Healthy Building program.
UL Solutions announced it had verified over 250 million square feet of indoor environments through the UL Verified Healthy Building program.

"Achieving 250 million square feet verified through the UL Verified Healthy Building program is a testament to UL Solutions' far-reaching impact on the health and wellness of people who utilize, work and live in these spaces," said Sean McCrady, vice president and general manager of Enterprise Sustainability at UL Solutions. "A range of stakeholders, from government agencies to investors, are increasingly focused on the environmental, social and governance performance of organizations. The UL Verified Healthy Building program offers an independent source of science-driven verification from indoor environmental quality experts — helping building owners and operators and commercial real estate professionals demonstrate their commitment to occupant health and wellness."

This milestone represents a wide range of properties and industries. UL Solutions has assessed the indoor environments of well-known and prominent locations, such as:

  • 200 Park Avenue in New York City, New York
  • City National 2CAL in Los Angeles, California
  • Flipkart Internet Private Limited in Bengaluru, India
  • Medpharma- Bausch Health, Industrial Area 13 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • The Music Center in Los Angeles, California
  • NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois
  • Seagram Building 375 Park Avenue, New York City, New York
  • Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

As investors increasingly consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) as a significant factor in decision-making, demonstrating indoor environmental health and wellness can add value for building owners and commercial real estate companies. According to the International WELL Building Institute's 2022 report, "Investing in Health Pays Back," spaces with health-focused attributes yield longer lease terms; more than a year longer (88.3 months compared to 75.3 months) than spaces without them. The report also stated that certified healthy buildings saw a 4.4% to 7.7% increase in rents compared to nearby non-certified buildings.

The UL Verified Healthy Building program is designed to work in tandem with third-party certification programs for sustainable buildings, including the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM), ENERGY STAR®, Fitwel, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the WELL Building Standard and more.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contacts:
Tyler Khan
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

Also from this source

UL Solutions Certification Body, DEWI-OCC, Helps Advance Renewable Energy Safety with New Wind Certification

UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Battery Chargers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.