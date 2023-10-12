UL Solutions Rolls Out Medical Device Testing in Michigan, Helping the Industry Advance Safety of Healthcare Technology

UL Solutions

12 Oct, 2023

UL Solutions helps Michigan's growing medical device industry enhance products' safety, security, usability and interoperability with new testing services in Rochester Hills.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the launch of new medical device testing services at its laboratory in Rochester Hills, Michigan. With these new offerings and capabilities, UL Solutions will support Michigan's growing medical device industry and help manufacturers advance the safety, security, usability and interoperability of products that play a crucial role in healthcare.

The rapid advancement of medical device technology has brought many benefits to patient care. To maintain this pace of innovation and protect medical device users, manufacturers must balance speed and potential risks, including quality, safety and cybersecurity issues. UL Solutions now has the capabilities in Michigan to provide medical device manufacturers with third-party verification and validation, auditing, cybersecurity services, usability testing, and compliance training to help take on these challenges.

"Medical device technology has continued to thrive in Michigan, which is a leader in the United States for talent, workforce and manufacturing in this industry," said Mary Joyce, vice president and general manager of the Mobility and Critical Systems group at UL Solutions. "Launching medical device testing at our laboratory in Rochester Hills, Michigan, enables us to meet the rising demand for these services and help manufacturers advance the safety, security, usability and interoperability of devices consumers depend on."

UL Solutions' laboratory in Rochester Hills can test to various methods and specifications provided by medical device manufacturers, with services such as accelerated lifespan and environmental testing. The facility features extensive capabilities to quickly reconfigure testing based on manufacturers' needs and processes that minimize contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), in the environment to support testing accuracy.

"Establishing these capabilities in Rochester Hills brings us closer to customers in Michigan's growing medical device technology industry, where our safety science expertise will help enable innovation and speed to market," said Joyce.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

