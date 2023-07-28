UL Solutions Warns of Potentially Hazardous Network Communications Cable

NORTHBROOK, Ill. , July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the network communication cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communication cable is marked for use in Plenums and does not comply with UL Solutions' Safety Standards for the application.

Name of Product: High-Performance Network Cable Category 6 Plenum 550Mhz (1000 ft)

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Product Labels:  The Network Cable box bears a Gold Holographic UL label.

The label has the following information:

UL mark as shown below:

Please visit ul.com for photos

COMMUNICATIONS CABLE

No. YXXXXXXXX (Affected units have Numbers ranging from Y96199575 - Y96199619)

1000FT

Surface print on the Cable: E362025 UTP CAT6 BC 4 PAIRS 23 AWG 550 MHZ UL PLENUM CMPTIA EIA -568C ROHS COMPLIANT

Location: The cables were found in www.A1security.com

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

