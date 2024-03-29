UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Combination CO & Smoke Alarms

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Combination CO & Smoke Alarms identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada. The Combination CO & Smoke Alarms have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if the Combination CO & Smoke Alarms comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Combination CO & Smoke Alarm

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that these products be removed from service and be replaced by a UL Certified Carbon Monoxide CO & Smoke Alarm.

Identification on the Product: The Combination CO & Smoke Alarms bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada and the following:

Combination CO & Smoke Alarm

MODEL: CDR-803COM

Manufacture: Shenzhen Cordier Electronics Limited

Combination CO & Smoke Alarm wellcare By allwell

MODEL: CDR-811

Manufacture: Shenzhen Cordier Electronics Limited

For photos please visit ul.com

Location: Known to be distributed and sold by Shenzhen Cordier Electronics Ltd and Dongguan Gongxian Electronics Co. Ltd. and have been sold through e-commerce retailers, including Walmart.com.

