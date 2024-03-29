UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Desktop Heaters

News provided by

UL LLC

29 Mar, 2024, 13:45 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the desktop heaters identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. The desktop heaters have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is not known if the desktop heaters comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Desktop Heater, Model Nos. MQ-802 and M8

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.     

Identification on the Products: The desktop heaters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

Model: MQ-802
Product Name: Fan Heater
Rated Power:1000W
Rated Voltage110V~
Size:250*150*95mm

Made in China

Or:

Model:M8
Product Name: Fan Heater
Rated Power:900W
Rated Voltage:110V~
Size:195*110*160mm

Made in China
For photos go to ul.com

Model MQ-802:
Model M8:

Location: The desktop heaters were found in China and may have been sold by e-commerce sellers in the United States.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Susan Nadeau
External Communications
UL Solutions
[email protected]

Release No. 23PN-28

SOURCE UL LLC

Also from this source

UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Combination CO & Smoke Alarms

UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Combination CO & Smoke Alarms

The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Combination CO & Smoke Alarms identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics