UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Desktop Heaters

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the desktop heaters identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. The desktop heaters have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is not known if the desktop heaters comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Desktop Heater, Model Nos. MQ-802 and M8

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Products: The desktop heaters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

Model: MQ-802

Product Name: Fan Heater

Rated Power:1000W

Rated Voltage110V~

Size:250*150*95mm

Made in China

Or:

Model:M8

Product Name: Fan Heater

Rated Power:900W

Rated Voltage:110V~

Size:195*110*160mm

Made in China

For photos go to ul.com

Model MQ-802:

Model M8:

Location: The desktop heaters were found in China and may have been sold by e-commerce sellers in the United States.

Release No. 23PN-28

