UL Warns of Counterfeit UL ECOLOGO Sustainability Certification Marks on Love Attitude Cleansing Products (Release 20PN-29)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the cleansing products identified below bear counterfeit UL Ecologo Sustainability Certification Marks. These cleansing products have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Sustainability and it is unknown if they comply with any sustainability standards.

Love Attitude Dishwashing Liquid Citrus Zest,

Love Attitude Dishwashing Liquid Wildflowers,

Love Attitude Laundry Detergent Sweet Lullaby,

Love Attitude Baby Bottle & Dishwashing Liquid Fragrance-Free,

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these products

The UL ECOLOGO Sustainability Certification Mark is authorized to be applied to ATTITUDE products. ATTITUDE and Love Attitude are not related. Please review the entry for ATTITUDE at SPOT.UL.com to see products that are authorized to bear the UL ECOLOGO Sustainability Certification Mark. Please see this link.

These cleansing products from Love Attitude bear an unauthorized UL ECOLOGO Sustainability Certification Mark on the product.

Product Certified For Reduced Environmental Impact View Specific Attributes Evaluated UL.com/EL

UL3459

Known to be sold by: Shenzhen Maybeauty Cosmetic Co. Ltd., Taobao.com, may have been sold by other retailers.

