Name of Product: DULEX 18650 Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries

Identification on the Product: The product bears a counterfeit UL Listing Mark:

(to view the UL mark, click here)

Photos:

The counterfeit product appears as follows:

To view the images, click here.

Known to be distributed and sold by: Multiple ecommerce sites.

Keywords: Lithium-ion Batteries, Rechargeable Batteries, 18650 Rechargeable

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com

Michelle Press

Communications Director, UL

T: 847.664.1966

E: Michelle.Press@ul.com

Release No. 18PN-12

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-mark-on-dulex-lithium-ion-rechargeable-batteries-release-18pn12-300648170.html

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://ul.com

