UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on DULEX Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries (Release 18PN12)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the DULEX Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries, identified below, bear a counterfeit UL Mark. These DULEX Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if the DULEX Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries comply with any safety requirements.
The DULEX Lithium-ion 18650 Rechargeable Batteries have been sold independently or packaged with a recharging kit and / or LED Flash Light Kit.
Name of Product: DULEX 18650 Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries
Identification on the Product: The product bears a counterfeit UL Listing Mark:
(to view the UL mark, click here)
Photos:
The counterfeit product appears as follows:
To view the images, click here.
Known to be distributed and sold by: Multiple ecommerce sites.
Keywords: Lithium-ion Batteries, Rechargeable Batteries, 18650 Rechargeable
