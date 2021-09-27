UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on Fire Sprinkler (Release 21PN-22)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire sprinkler identified below bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The fire sprinkler has not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if it complies with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: NX005

Manufacturer: KARTAR

Remedy: UL recommends that these products be removed from service and be replaced with UL Certified Fire Sprinklers.

Identification on the Products: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and "KARTAR" on the wrench boss. The following is marked on the deflector:

NX005

68 C

155 F

Location: These counterfeit fire sprinklers were found in New Delhi India. They may be available in other areas.

