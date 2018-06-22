UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on Fire Sprinklers (Release 18PN-21 and 18PN-22)

Product Models: Models GL5661 and GL5651

Release 18PN-21

Product Identification: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and "GLOBE" on the wrench boss. The counterfeit fire sprinklers employ a thermo bulb marked "JOB F5" and may be provided with an orange guard. The following is marked on the deflector:

GL5661 155°F 68°C SSU-1

GL5651 155°F 68°C

Product Photos:

Location: The fire sprinklers have been found in the United Arab Emirates. UL has not received reports of these counterfeit sprinklers in other locations.

Release 18PN-22

Product Models: Models GL5661 and GL5651

Product Identification: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and "MAFCO" on the wrench boss. The counterfeit fire sprinklers employ a thermo bulb marked "JOB F5" and may be provided with an orange guard. The following is marked on the deflector:

GL5661 155°F 68°C SSU-1

GL5651 155°F 68°C

Product Photos:

Location: The fire sprinklers have been found in the United Arab Emirates. UL has not received reports of these counterfeit sprinklers in other locations.

