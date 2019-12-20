UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Mark on Fire Sprinklers (Release 19PN-25)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire sprinkler identified below bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The fire sprinkler has not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Although the fire sprinklers are marked TY7226, the fire sprinklers were not manufactured or labeled by TYCO Fire & Building Products.

Name of Product: Model TY7226

Remedy: UL recommends that these products be immediately removed from service and be replaced with UL Certified Fire Sprinklers.

Identification on the Product: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and "2017" on the wrench boss. The following is marked on the deflector:

TY7226

ESFR

165°F

74°C

Photographs of the product: PLEASE GO TO UL.com FOR PHOTOS OF THE PRODUCT

Location: These counterfeit fire sprinklers were found in the Philippines.

