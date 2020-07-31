UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on e-Scooters (Release 20PN-21)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the e-scooter identified below bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States.

These e-scooters have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: UllMAX e-Scooter, Model X7

Manufacturer: Shenzhen Kixin Electronics Co., Ltd.

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:

The e-scooters bear unauthorized UL Marks and the following:

On the vertical stem:

UllMAX

ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOBILITY

AS TO ELECTRIC SHOCK AND FIRE HAZARDS ONLY

UL2272

On the front deck:

X7 Folding Electric Scooter

MAX speed:25km/h

MAX load:20-100kg

On the center deck:

Hx

Photographs:

PLEASE GO TO UL.COM FOR PHOTOS

Known to be distributed and sold by: UllMAX in Singapore, may have been sold by others.

