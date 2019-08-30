UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Fire Sprinklers (Release 19PN-14)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire sprinkler identified below bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The fire sprinkler has not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Although the fire sprinklers are marked "GLOBE" and the thermo bulbs are marked "JOB G5," the fire sprinklers were not manufactured by Globe Fire Sprinkler and the thermo bulbs were not manufactured or labeled by Job GmbH., its affiliates or agents. Counterfeit fire sprinklers are marked "D77447" on the thermal bulbs.

Name of Product: Model GL5601

Remedy: UL recommends that these products be immediately removed from service and be replaced by UL Certified Fire Sprinklers.

Identification on the Products: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and "GLOBE" on the wrench boss. The counterfeit fire sprinklers employ a thermo bulb marked "Job G5," "D77447" and may be provided with an orange guard. The following is marked on the deflector:

GL5601 155°F 168°C

Location: Known to be distributed from China to unknown locations.

