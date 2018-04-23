The counterfeit power distribution unit is similar to a model that is authorized to bear the UL Mark. The model authorized to bear the UL Mark has a label with bilingual markings in English and French; the counterfeit product has a label with markings only in English.

These power distribution units are intended to be installed in office-type desks and furniture.

Name of Product:

Furniture power distribution unit, Models TY111-USB

Identification on the Product:

The product is marked with a counterfeit UL Listing Mark and the following:

Model Number TY111-USB

cULus (mark)

E317850

LISTED

3PTM

Furniture Power Distribution Units

Model: TY111-USB 120V 60Hz 12A

CAUTION: Risk of Electric Shock – Do Not

Open For Indoor Use Only. Date: 2015.12

The name, "Office Star Products," may or may not appear on the products.

Photos:

Photos of the counterfeit product can be seen at:

https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-marks-on-furniture-distribution-units-release-18pn-04/.

An example of the label on products authorized to bear UL Marks can be found: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-marks-on-furniture-distribution-units-release-18pn-04/.

