NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the furniture distribution power unit, identified below, bears a counterfeit UL Mark for the United States and Canada. These power distribution units have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
The counterfeit power distribution unit is similar to a model that is authorized to bear the UL Mark. The model authorized to bear the UL Mark has a label with bilingual markings in English and French; the counterfeit product has a label with markings only in English.
These power distribution units are intended to be installed in office-type desks and furniture.
Name of Product:
Furniture power distribution unit, Models TY111-USB
Identification on the Product:
The product is marked with a counterfeit UL Listing Mark and the following:
Model Number TY111-USB
cULus (mark)
E317850
LISTED
3PTM
Furniture Power Distribution Units
Model: TY111-USB 120V 60Hz 12A
CAUTION: Risk of Electric Shock – Do Not
Open For Indoor Use Only. Date: 2015.12
The name, "Office Star Products," may or may not appear on the products.
Photos:
Photos of the counterfeit product can be seen at:
https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-marks-on-furniture-distribution-units-release-18pn-04/.
An example of the label on products authorized to bear UL Marks can be found: https://www.ul.com/newsroom/publicnotices/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-marks-on-furniture-distribution-units-release-18pn-04/.
