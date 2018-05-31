UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCI)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the ground fault circuit interrupter, identified below, bears a counterfeit UL Mark for the United States and Canada. These GFCIs have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Although these counterfeit GFCIs are marked with model designation TGMT20 and have the UL label, the GFCIs were not manufactured by Zhejiang Trimone Co. Ltd.
Name of Product:
Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Model TGMT20
Identification on the Product:
The product is marked with a counterfeit UL Listing Mark and the following:
E229322
(To view the UL Mark, click here.)
LISTED
GROUND FAULT CIRCUIT
INTERRUPTER
ISSUE NO. XX-YYYYYY (where the X's may be one or two letters and the Y's are numbers)
Difference between the GFCI authorized to bear the UL Mark and the counterfeit GFCI:
(To view photos, click here.)
Authorized GFCI – the words "INSTRUCTIONS" appear twice on the front of the GFCI. The last "S" in both words line up.
Counterfeit GFCI – the last "S" in the words, "INSTRUCTIONS", do not line up.
(To view photos, click here.)
Known to be distributed by: Multiple ecommerce sites.
