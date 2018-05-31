UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCI)

Name of Product:

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Model TGMT20

Identification on the Product:

The product is marked with a counterfeit UL Listing Mark and the following:

E229322

(To view the UL Mark, click here.)

LISTED

GROUND FAULT CIRCUIT

INTERRUPTER

ISSUE NO. XX-YYYYYY (where the X's may be one or two letters and the Y's are numbers)

Difference between the GFCI authorized to bear the UL Mark and the counterfeit GFCI:

(To view photos, click here.)

Authorized GFCI – the words "INSTRUCTIONS" appear twice on the front of the GFCI. The last "S" in both words line up.

Counterfeit GFCI – the last "S" in the words, "INSTRUCTIONS", do not line up.

(To view photos, click here.)

Known to be distributed by: Multiple ecommerce sites.

About UL

