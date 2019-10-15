UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Hand-Held Vacuum Cleaners

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Hand‑Held Vacuum Cleaners identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States. These vacuum cleaners have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Hand-Held Vacuum Cleaner, Models HLHM152AWUS, HLHM036ABUS, HLHM036BWEU, HLHM036BWUS.

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these products.

Identification on the Products:

The Hand-Held Vacuum Cleaners bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks. The following is marked on the product:

HoLIFE

Rated Power 85-90W

Charge Time: 3-5 hours

Battery Life: ≥ 500 cycle

Rated Voltage: DC14.8V

Photographs:

Known to be sold by: Amazon.com, may have been sold by others

