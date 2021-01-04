UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Portable Energy-Stored Power Packs (Release 20PN-12)
Jan 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Portable Energy-Stored Power Packs identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States. These Portable Energy-Stored Power Packs have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Portable Energy-Stored Power Pack, BEATIT Models G22 and BP101
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these Products
Identification on the Products:
These power packs bear Counterfeit UL Certification Marks and the following:
Model: G22
Capacity: 15600mAh/57.72Wh
Start Current: 750A
Peak Current: 1500A
USB Output1: 5V/9V/12V
USB Output2: 5V/2.1A
Type-c In(Out): 5V/3A
DC Output: 12V/10A
Photographs of Model G22:
Model: BP101 Capacity: 21000mAh(77.7Wh)
Start Current: 1100A Peak Current: 2200
Photographs of Model BP101:
Known to be sold by: Amazon.com, may have been sold by others
