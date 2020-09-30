UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Pressure Restricting Valves (Release 20PN-22)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the pressure restricting valves identified below bear a counterfeit UL Certification Mark. These pressure restricting valves have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Products:

Item 1: Pressure Restricting Valve Model A56

Item 2: Pressure Restricting Valve, no manufacturer name or model number

Manufacturer: Unknown

Remedy: UL recommends that these products be immediately removed from service and be replaced with UL Certified Pressure Restricting Valves.

Identification on the Products:

Item 1: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark. Additionally, the following identifiers can be found on the product:

LISTED

618R

1 ½

A56

FIRE HOSE VALVE

300

Item 2: The product is marked with a counterfeit UL reference on the handle. Additionally the following identifiers can be found on the product:

UL/FM

CERTIFICATE

300 PSI

"ITALY" under the handle

FIRE HOSE VALVE

300

1 ½

Photos:

Item 1

PLEASE VISIT ul.com FOR PHOTOS

Item 2

PLEASE VISIT ul.com FOR PHOTOS

Known to be distributed and sold by:

These pressure restricting valves were found installed and offered for sale in and around Medellin, Colombia

