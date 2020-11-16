UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on USB Chargers (Release 20PN-23)
Nov 16, 2020, 10:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the USB Chargers identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada. These USB Chargers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: USB Chargers, eLink Models FJ-SW0502100U and FJ-SW0501000U
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these products.
Identification on the Product and Packaging:
These USB Chargers bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks with "eLink" marked on the product or packaging and the following:
Model FJ-SW0502100U:
CUBE ADAPTOR
MODEL: FJ-SW0502100U
INPUT: 100-240V~50/60Hz0.35A
OUTPUT: 6V ⎓ 2100mA max
E330133
MADE IN CHINA
Photographs of Model FJ-SW0502100U:
FOR PHOTOS PLEASE GO TO UL.COM
Model FJ-SW0501000U:
SWITCHING ADAPTOR or ADAPTOP
MODEL: FJ-SW0501000U
INPUT: 100-240V 50/60Hz 0.35A
OUTPUT: 5V ⎓ 1000MA max
E330133 or E303985
MADE IN CHINA
Photographs of Model FJ-SW0501000U:
FOR PHOTOS PLEASE GO TO UL.COM
Known to be distributed and sold by:
Great Canadian Dollar Store may have been sold by others.
