UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on USB Chargers (Release 20PN-23)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the USB Chargers identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada. These USB Chargers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: USB Chargers, eLink Models FJ-SW0502100U and FJ-SW0501000U

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these products.

Identification on the Product and Packaging:

These USB Chargers bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks with "eLink" marked on the product or packaging and the following:

Model FJ-SW0502100U:

CUBE ADAPTOR

MODEL: FJ-SW0502100U

INPUT: 100-240V~50/60Hz0.35A

OUTPUT: 6V ⎓ 2100mA max

E330133

MADE IN CHINA

Photographs of Model FJ-SW0502100U:

FOR PHOTOS PLEASE GO TO UL.COM

Model FJ-SW0501000U:

SWITCHING ADAPTOR or ADAPTOP

MODEL: FJ-SW0501000U

INPUT: 100-240V 50/60Hz 0.35A

OUTPUT: 5V ⎓ 1000MA max

E330133 or E303985

MADE IN CHINA

Photographs of Model FJ-SW0501000U:

FOR PHOTOS PLEASE GO TO UL.COM

Known to be distributed and sold by:

Great Canadian Dollar Store may have been sold by others.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Amy Patti

Communications Director

UL LLC

847.664.8480

[email protected]

Release No. 20PN-23

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

