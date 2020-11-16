UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on USB Chargers (Release 20PN-27)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the USB Charger identified below bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The USB Charger has not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if it complies with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: USB Charger, eLink Model: FJ-SW0502000U

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using the product.

Identification on the Product and Packaging:

The USB power adapter bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark with "eLink" marked on the product and the following:

Product Identification:

CUBE ADAPTOR

MODEL: FJ-SW0502000U

INPUT: 100-240V~50/60HZ 0.35A

OUTPUT: 5V ⎓ 2100MA MAX

E0303985

MADE IN CHINA

Photos:

FOR PHOTOS PLEASE GO TO UL.COM

Known to be distributed and sold by:

IParty may have been sold by others

