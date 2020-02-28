UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Communications Cable (Release 19PN-27)
Feb 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.
Name of Product: Monoprice, Type CMR Cable
Hazard: The communications cable does not meet the flammability requirements of the safety standard which may cause an increased risk of fire.
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this cable.
Identification on the Cable: The surface of the cable jacket displays the following description: (UL) E467139 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS COMPLIANCE 0968FT
Identification on the Box:
MONOPRICE
1000FT 23AWG Cat6 500 MHz
UTP, Solid, Riser Rated (CMR),
Bulk Ethernet Bare
Copper Cable-White
Made in China
Type: CMR
Conductor: Solid
23AWG/4 PAIR
QTY: 1000FT (305 M)
UL No.: E467139
E467139
Photographs:
PLEASE GO TO UL.COM FOR PHOTOS
Known to be distributed by: www.Monoprice.com may have been sold by others.
|
Michelle Press
|
Release No. 19PN-27
|
Communications Director
|
UL LLC
|
847.664.1966
