UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Communications Cable (Release 19PN-27)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.

Name of Product: Monoprice, Type CMR Cable

Hazard: The communications cable does not meet the flammability requirements of the safety standard which may cause an increased risk of fire.

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this cable.

Identification on the Cable: The surface of the cable jacket displays the following description: (UL) E467139 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS COMPLIANCE 0968FT

Identification on the Box:

MONOPRICE

1000FT 23AWG Cat6 500 MHz

UTP, Solid, Riser Rated (CMR),

Bulk Ethernet Bare

Copper Cable-White

Made in China

Type: CMR

Conductor: Solid

23AWG/4 PAIR

QTY: 1000FT (305 M)

UL No.: E467139

E467139



Photographs:

PLEASE GO TO UL.COM FOR PHOTOS

Known to be distributed by: www.Monoprice.com may have been sold by others.

About UL:

