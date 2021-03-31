UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Communications Cable (Release 20PN-32)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.

Name of Product: Claritronix Cabling Solutions, Type CMR Cable

Hazard: The communications cable does not meet the flammability requirements of the safety standard which may cause an increased risk of fire.

Remedy: UL recommends that this cable not be used and removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: The surface of the cable jacket displays the following description: CLARITRONIXtm VERIFIED (ETL) UTP CAT. 5E 350 MHZ TO TIA/EIA 568-B.2 E309496 (UL) OR C(UL) CMR ROHS 24AWG 4P ZONE/DEVICE A B C D E 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 JACK 1 2 3 4 5 6 0982FT

Identification on the Box:

CLARITRONIX CABLING SOLUTIONS

High Performance LAN Cable

Cat5e 4Pair/24AWG Tested to 350MHZ

Part No: CAT5E-1000-YL-NST

UL and cUL Marks on Box:

FOR PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT ul.com

Photographs:

Known to be distributed by: www.summitsource.com and may have been sold by others.

About UL:

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Amy Patti

Communications Director

UL LLC

847.664.8480

[email protected]

Release No. 20PN-32

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

