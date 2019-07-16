UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous E-Cigarettes and Vaping Devices With Counterfeit UL Marks (19PN-12)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science company, is warning users and distributors of e-cigarettes and vaping devices to be on the lookout for products that bear counterfeit UL Marks after the company received reports of such products in the marketplace. These products have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire or electric shock, and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

E-cigarettes and vaping devices that are authorized to bear the UL Mark display a gold UL holographic label (shown below) that can be found on product itself or its packaging. The label includes the UL symbol, the words "CERTIFIED" and "SAFETY," and geographic identifier(s). The holographic label is additionally marked with "ELECTRIC SHOCK AND FIRE HAZARDS ONLY" and "ANSI/CAN/UL 8139." These products have been evaluated by UL to the Standard for Electrical Systems of Electronic Cigarettes and Vaping Devices, UL 8139.

To identify companies that are authorized to produce UL Certified e-cigarettes and vaping devices refer to the UL iQ Product Database located at: UL Product iQ and enter "e-cigarettes" or "vaping" in the search field. You will need to create an account (free – no charge) to view the UL iQ Product Database.

Photo of the Holographic Label:

Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos

