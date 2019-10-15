UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Portable Luminaires

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the portable luminaire identified below may pose a fire and shock hazard if used with a 40 W Type B Incandescent light bulb as marked on the luminaire. The luminaire should only be used with a 5W SBLED bulb. A 5W SBLED bulb is included with the luminaire.

The luminaire is marked "Use Max 40 W Type B lamp"; however, it does not comply with UL's safety Standards when used with a 40 W lamp.

Name of Product: Portable Luminaire, Model 2752921

Manufacturer: SAM INTERNATIONAL

Hazard: The portable luminaire can overheat posing a fire and shock hazard if used with a 40W Type B Incandescent light bulb.

Remedy: UL recommends that you only use this product with a 5W SBLED bulb.

Identification on the Products:

The portable luminaires bear an UL Certification Mark and the following:

Model Number: 2752921

Photographs:

Please visit UL.com for photos of the product

Known to be distributed and sold by: www.westelm.com in USA,

and may have been sold by others.

Release No. 19PN-17

