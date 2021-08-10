UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Tamper-resistant Receptacle, (Release 21PN-18)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Tamper-resistant Receptacle identified below may pose an electric shock hazard. This receptacle does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for United States or Canada.

Name of Product: ABBOTECH TAMPER RESISTANCE STANDARD WALL OUTLET

Hazard: This Tamper-resistant Receptacle is provided with marking that improperly identifies the L1, L2 and N1, N2, terminals.

Remedy: UL recommends that this receptacle not be installed.

Identification of the Tamper-resistant Receptacle:

On the box :

ABBOTECH

TAMPER RESISTANT STANDARD WALL OUTLET

Model LD-3012TR

15A 125VAC

Certification UL Listed

Certification Number E311431

On the receptacle :

E311431

125V 15A 3VT0

Photographs:

FOR PHOTOS, PLEASE VISIT UL.COM

Known to be sold at : Online retailers and may have been sold by others.

Release No. 21PN-18

SOURCE UL

