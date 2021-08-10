UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Tamper-resistant Receptacle, (Release 21PN-18)
Aug 10, 2021, 10:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Tamper-resistant Receptacle identified below may pose an electric shock hazard. This receptacle does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for United States or Canada.
Name of Product: ABBOTECH TAMPER RESISTANCE STANDARD WALL OUTLET
Hazard: This Tamper-resistant Receptacle is provided with marking that improperly identifies the L1, L2 and N1, N2, terminals.
Remedy: UL recommends that this receptacle not be installed.
Identification of the Tamper-resistant Receptacle:
On the box :
ABBOTECH
TAMPER RESISTANT STANDARD WALL OUTLET
Model LD-3012TR
15A 125VAC
Certification UL Listed
Certification Number E311431
On the receptacle :
E311431
125V 15A 3VT0
Photographs:
FOR PHOTOS, PLEASE VISIT UL.COM
Known to be sold at : Online retailers and may have been sold by others.
About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org
Amy Patti
Communications Director
UL LLC
847.664.8480
[email protected]
Release No. 21PN-18
SOURCE UL
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article