UL Warns of Unauthorized Reference to UL Certification on Fire Extinguishers (Release 21PN-13)
Apr 26, 2021, 12:19 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire extinguishers identified below bear an unauthorized reference to UL certification These fire extinguishers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if the fire extinguishers comply with any safety requirements.
Although the fire extinguishers bear reference to the "Kidde-Fenwal, Inc." name, these fire extinguishers were not manufactured by Kidde-Fenwal, Inc., and are not otherwise affiliated with Kidde-Fenwal, Inc.
Name of Product: Proextinseg
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.
Identification on the Products:
These fire extinguishers bear the following markings on the front label:
PROEXTINSEG
Articulos de Seguridad y Extinores
CERTIFICACION DE RECARGA YMANTENIMIENTO DE EXTINORES
CARGADO CON POLVO QINICO SECO PYRO-CHEM ABC 90
UNA MARCA DE KIDDE-FENWAL, INC Y CERTIFICADO
POR UNDERWRITERS LABORATORIES INC
UL NO 711
Known to be distributed in Columbia; may have been sold in other markets
