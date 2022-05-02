UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Fire Extinguishers

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Hyprex Fire Extinguishers identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. These fire extinguishers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Hyprex Rapid Cooling Nano Technology Fire Extinguisher

Remedy: This product should be removed from service. UL recommends that users keep a UL Certified fire extinguisher in a readily accessible location to use in the event of a fire.

Identification on the Products:

The unauthorized UL Certification Mark appears on the extinguisher above the barcode.

Hyprex

Rapid Cooling Nano Technology

Fire Extinguisher

Model Hyprex 460

Manufactured by Ominyo

Photos:

FOR PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT UL.COM

Known to be Distributed by: Omniyo PTE LTD, Omniyo SDN BHD, and other online sellers on eCommerce platforms.

