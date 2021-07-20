UL Wins Ørsted Certification Contract for 1.1 GW German Offshore Wind Projects

Project certification, part of the licensing process of offshore wind farms located in German waters, will help ensure the design, manufacturing, transport, installation, commissioning and operation complies with the highest standards of safety.

Despite Germany's robust long-term offshore wind outlook, the industry has struggled to bring projects to market in 2021 with a pause in the formalized auction process resulting in no offshore capacity being added this year. However, domestic market conditions have not slowed down pre-construction planning and development.

Kai Grigutsch, managing director of UL's wind certification services, said, "UL has been at the forefront of global wind certifications for almost 20 years, helping developers navigate the safety, reliability and performance risks for wind projects to meet and exceed the requirements of the market. Helping customers deliver projects that perform to the highest standards of safety is critical to every stage of the project life-cycle. We are delighted to support Ørsted on the realization of the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 projects over the coming years."

Gode Wind 3 is set to go into full commercial operation in 2024, with the commissioning of Borkum Riffgrund 3 following in 2025.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

